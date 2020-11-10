Nova Scotia reports potential exposure to COVID-19 on flight from Montreal to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Air Canada flight AC 7558 on Oct. 28 from Montreal to Halifax

According to the province, the flight departed Montreal at 1:45 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 4:05 p.m.

Passengers in rows 20 – 26 seats A, B and C are more likely to have had close contact, health officials said.

“Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice and to continue to self-isolate,” says a news release.

The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 11.

“Those present on this flight but not in the identified rows and seats should continue to self-isolate as required and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” the province added.

0:54 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.

In addition, self-assessment is advised if experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath