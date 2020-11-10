Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and says 18 cases remain active.

One of the new cases is related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble and the person is self-isolating.

Two of the cases are linked to a cluster of cases in Clayton Park.

The province said in a release that one is a close contact of a person previously reported with COVID-19 and the other is connected to the Bitter End potential exposure.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer, said in a Monday provincial update that Public Health has identified a linked cluster in Clayton Park.

Strang said a mobile testing unit is being deployed to test all possible close contacts of the social group.

With Tuesday’s cases, 11 people have been identified as part of the cluster. Public Health is working to identify the source of infection within the cluster and how it spread, Strang said.

Strang said on Monday he is not ready to declare a general community spread yet, but it cannot be ruled out either.

Public Health gathered enough information to determine if testing is needed for anyone present at the time of potential exposure at three locations.

The locations of concern include:

Bitter End on Nov. 2, between 9 p.m. and closing

Montana’s BBQ and Bar in Bayers Lake, on Oct. 25, from 6 p.m. to closing

All Nations Full Gospel Church on Oct. 25. at 6 p.m.

The province says 842 tests for the virus were completed on Monday.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 18 active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,132 cases of the virus. Of those, 1,049 cases are considered resolved.

There have also been 65 deaths in the province as a result of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia has had 118,317 negative test results.

In addition to ramping up testing in Clayton Park, Nova Scotia introduced stricter measures in response to COVID-19 as of this week.

The province said that if a person travelling for non-essential reasons enters Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada, everyone in the home where they are self-isolating will have to self-isolate as well.