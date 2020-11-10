Positive case of COVID-19 at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board confirmed Tuesday that an individual at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School had tested positive for COVID-19.

The board said they were notified of the case on Nov. 10.

This comes two days after three cases of COVID-19 were identified at a Kingston elementary school, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, which is now closed until Nov. 23.

The board did not say whether the person at Holy Cross was a student or staff member but did say the person was at home self-isolating.

“Public Health has advised that there is no risk to the school from this case. The school remains open,” a board statement said.

On Tuesday, KFL&A Public Health announced two new cases of COVID-19, a male between the ages of 10 and 19, who caught the virus through close contact, and a woman in her 40s, whose mode of transmission is still under investigation.

KFL&A Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.