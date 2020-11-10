44 new positive tests for coronavirus reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health has announced 44 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 2,436.

This is the third time in the past five days the agency has reported more than 40 cases in a day after not having done so since May.

On the flip side, another 24 people have been cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 2,085.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Waterloo Region since Nov. 1, which leaves the death toll at 121.

There are currently 230 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, including five people who are in hospital as a result of the virus.

Waterloo Public Health declared four new COVID-19 outbreaks, including one in a residence at the University of Waterloo where two people have tested positive.

There were also two new outbreaks in congregate settings after one person tested positive in each and one connected with in a “trade and related setting” that has resulted in four positive tests.

Two more people have tested positive in connection with the outbreak involving the Algarve Restaurant in Kitchener, which has now seen 10 people test positive.

The other outbreaks include four at retirement homes, one at a Kitchener public school, one in an office, one at a manufacturing plant, and one related to a wedding where 20 people have now tested positive.

The outbreak at a Conestoga College daycare has been declared over.

Ontario reported 1,388 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, another new single-day record, bringing the provincial total to 86,783.

Tuesday’s case count beats out Sunday’s original one-day record of 1,328 new cases, while Monday saw 1,242 cases.

This is also the fifth straight day of daily case counts above 1,000.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said 520 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 395 in Peel Region, 100 in York Region, 72 in Halton Region, and 50 in Niagara.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 50 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,260 as 15 more deaths were reported.

