Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths at LTCs

Hamilton Public Health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths connected to long-term care (LTC) homes on Tuesday.

A woman in her mid-90s tied to the outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove passed away on Nov. 6 while a woman in her late 70s from St. Joseph’s Villa died on Nov. 8.

Hamilton has had 56 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The city has a new outbreak at the Revera Ridgeview LTC on Highland Road in Stoney creek involving a case with a single staff member.

There are now 20 active outbreaks in Hamilton involving 156 people as of Nov. 10 at:

ten long-term care homes (Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, Revera Ridgeview, Shalom Village, St. Joseph’s Villa, The Village at Wentworth Heights)

three retirement homes (Aberdeen Gardens, Amica Dundas, Villa Italia)

two daycares (La Garderie Le Petit Navire, Echo Day Program)

two retailers (Lululemon Athletica – Limeridge Mall, Roma Bakery & Deli)

one restaurant (Castelli Cucina)

one homeless shelter (Good Shepherd Men’s Centre)

one group home (Hatts Off)

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove, which started on Oct. 22, now has 54 total cases involving 33 residents, 20 staff members and one essential visitor.

St. Joseph’s Villa has 28 total coronavirus cases tied to 19 residents and nine staff members.

Baywoods Place has 19 cases among 12 residents and seven staff while Hamilton continuing care has 14 cases connected to 11 residents and three staff members.

The city has 367 active cases as of Nov. 10 and 2,218 since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, the number of people reported to be receiving hospital care for the virus jumped from seven to sixteen in the city’s latest report on Tuesday.

Health officials say there have been 398 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

A total of 131 (33 per cent) of the city’s new cases are with people under the age of 30.

Halton Region reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

Halton region reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two more deaths at long-term care homes.

The region has 449 active cases as of Nov. 10, with Oakville accounting for 219 and Burlington accounting for 84 cases.

Halton has 12 outbreaks, which include six institutions and three schools.

The institutional outbreaks involve more than 155 people at three long-term care homes (Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville) and three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Trafalgar Lodge in Oakville and Amica Georgetown).

The outbreak at Chartwell Waterford involves 55 people with 44 resident coronavirus cases, 10 staff cases and one other affected person with a connection to the home. There have been four deaths since an outbreak was declared on Oct.13.

Tansley Woods has 46 total cases involving 35 residents and 11 staff. The facility has had seven resident deaths since the outbreak began Oct. 3.

Wyndham Manor in Oakville has 35 total cases among 22 residents, six staff and seven others connected to the home. There has been one resident death since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

Amica Georgetown has cases among 17 residents and one worker. The home has two COVID-19-related deaths since Oct. 19.

Halton has 2,676 total COVID-19 cases and 41 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Niagara has had 1,718 total positive cases and 77 virus-related deaths.

There are 279 active cases as of Nov 10.

There are 15 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community. Six are institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and Seasons Retirement Communities in Welland) and four long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Albright Manor in Lincoln, West Park Health Centre and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Niagara Health is reporting that the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 30 positive cases among 15 residents and 15 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

A total of 419 (24.4 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected with long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Since the pandemic was declared, 47.6 per cent (817) of the region’s 1,718 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports three COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to put the region total since the pandemic began to 574 lab-confirmed positive cases.

The region has one institutional outbreak involving seven staff members at the Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunnville.

A community outbreak at Schuyler Farms Ltd. in Simcoe has grown by seven more cases to a total of 10 connected to migrant workers, according to public health.

Officials say there are 29 active cases as of Nov. 10.

Public health says 34.5 per cent (197) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports six new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak

Brant County’s health unit reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region has 349 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 78 active cases as of Nov. 10 with two people receiving hospital care.

Brant County now has three institutional outbreaks involving 36 cases at two retirement homes (Riverview Terrace in Brantford and Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant) and one long-term care home (St. Joseph’s Lifecare in Brantford)

The latest outbreak at St. Joseph’s Lifecare was declared on Monday and involves one staff member.

The outbreak at Riverview Terrace Retirement Home involves 13 people, with three staff and 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brucefield Manor has 22 cases, involving 17 residents and five staff members.

Public health says 33.81 per cent (118) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.