Hamilton’s school board asks families to prepare for closures amid on-going pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s public school board says parents have until Wednesday midnight to weigh in on the possibility of closures amid rising COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

On Friday, the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) sent a survey to guardians to assess their “remote learning preparedness,” in the hopes of not only preparing families for the prospect of closures but also of ascertaining the potential needs for children to work comfortably from home.

A spokesperson for the HWDSB told Global News the move is in response to an initiative from Ontario’s ministry of education to prepare for possible closures during the second wave of the pandemic, and not necessarily due to rising COVID-19 cases in Hamilton.

“The ministry asked all school Boards to create a plan should the need arise to move quickly to remote learning in the event of a classroom, school, or board closure,” said HWDSB spokesperson Shawn McKillop.

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of this plan includes determining which of our elementary in-person students have or do not have an adequate device and Internet service for learning at home.”

Guardians are being asked to submit a short two-question survey to assess their preparedness to have their children learn from home.

McKillop says the closure of the city’s schools is not imminent.

Elementary in-school families, please tell us about how prepared you are in case schools close due to COVID-19 and students need to learn from home. Have your say on the Parent Portal under Forms, for each of your children, by midnight Wednesday, Nov. 11. https://t.co/RmmAJwhgNS pic.twitter.com/xRcu40JBff — HWDSB (@HWDSB) November 10, 2020

Hamilton Public Health reported 67 new COVID-19 cases in the city and 364 active cases as of Monday.

School boards in Hamilton have 36 unresolved COVID-19 cases among staff and students in the system.

Story continues below advertisement

The HWDSB reported three news cases at two elementary and one secondary to add to its 25 unresolved cases as of Nov. 9.

Three schools on the Mountain — Sir Allan MacNab Secondary, Queensdale Elementary and Ridgemount Elementary — all reported single cases among students on Monday.

The school board says there were no student or staff contacts with the case at Sir Allan MacNab since the student has not been in the building so far this school year.

The cases at Queensdale and Ridgemount did involve students on school property who are now self-isolating for 14 days, as are families and staff members who were identified as close contacts by public health.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 25 cases

Ancaster High School: three cases

Bernie Custis Secondary School: two cases

Dundas Valley Secondary: one case

Eastdale Elementary School: one case

Franklin Road Elementary School: one case

Helen Detwiler Elementary: one case

Highview Elementary: one case

James MacDonald Elementary: one case

Janet Lee Elementary School: one case

Lake Avenue Elementary: one case

Orchard Park Secondary: two cases

Queensdale Elementary School: one case

Ray Lewis Elementary: one case

Ridgemount Elementary: two cases

Shannen Koostachin Elementary School: two cases

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: one case

Tiffany Hills Elementary: one case

Winona Elementary: one case

Westmount Secondary School: one case

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 11 cases

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: one case

Bishop Tonnos Secondary: one case

Cathedral HS: two cases

Immaculate Conception Elementary: two cases

St. David Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Francis Xavier Elementary: one case

St. John Henry Newman CSS: one case

St. Mary Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Thomas More: one case

Hamilton has eight active cases in child-care centres at:

Annunciation of Our Lord Before and After School Program: one case

Le Garderie Petit Navire – Cumberland Avenue: five cases

YMCA SACC – Chedoke: one case

YMCA SACC – Norwood Park: one case

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported 10 on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The latest case involves two Mohawk College students who take classes at the Institute of Applied Health Sciences facility on McMaster’s campus. The case are not believed to be connected and both students were last at the campus on Nov. 2.

Five people associated with Mohawk College have had the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Only three have actually been connected with the post secondary’s campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Halton public schools reported 36 unresolved cases as of Nov. 9 with seven schools reporting two or more cases.

Halton District School Board (HDSB) — 12 cases

Burlington — two cases

Aldershot High School: one case

Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary: one case

Milton — six cases

Chris Hadfield Public School: one case

Milton District High School: one case

P.L. Robertson Public School: two cases

Robert Baldwin Public School: one case

Sam Sherratt Public: one case

Oakville — four cases

Joshua Creek Public: one case

Pilgrim Wood Public School: one case

T. A. Blakelock High School: one case

White Oaks Secondary School: one case

Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) — 22 cases

Burlington — eight cases

Assumption Catholic Secondary: two cases

Notre Dame Catholic Secondary: two cases

St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Paul Catholic Elementary: three cases

Milton — two cases

Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Benedict Catholic Elementary: one case

Oakville — 12 cases

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary: two cases

St. Dominic Catholic Elementary: three cases

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Elementary: five cases

St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Matthew Catholic Elementary: one case

Halton has four active cases in child-care centres at:

Story continues below advertisement

Learning Blocks Montessori (Milton): one case

Today’s Family Before and After School Age Program – JW Boich (Burlington): one case

YMCA SACC – Falgarwood (Oakville): one case

YMCA – River Oaks Junior (Oakville): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Niagara public schools are reporting only three total cases among the two school boards in the region. There are no outbreaks in the region and no cases in St. Catharines or Niagara Falls.

District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) — no cases

St. Catharines — four cases

E.I. McCulley Public School: one case

Governor Simcoe Secondary School: one case

Lincoln Centennial: one case

Westdale: one case

Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) — three cases

Port Colborne — one case

Lakeshore Catholic High: one case

Niagara Falls — three cases

St. Mary Catholic Elementary School: two cases

Saint Michael Catholic High School: one case

St. Catharines — one case

Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School: one case

Welland — one case

Notre Dame College: one case

St. Andrew Catholic Elementary: one case

Niagara region has two active cases in child-care centres at:

Story continues below advertisement

Branscombe Early Learning and Family Centre: two cases

Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools

Brock University has had nine coronavirus cases, with the last reported cases on Nov. 6 involving five students living in two self-contained townhome households on campus.

Niagara College has reported five COVID-19 cases during the 2020-21 school year. The latest was reported on Sunday with a student on the Welland campus who was last in the building on Oct. 24.

Cases in Brant and Haldimand County schools and daycares

The Grand Erie District School Board reported another positive COVID-19 case on Monday involving a student at a Brantford elementary school. Officials with Ryerson Heights Elementary say that person is at home self-isolating with family members. Public health says other close contacts have not yet been identified. The school says the student had been on location in recent times.

The region is dealing with nine total cases among the two school boards.

Grand Erie District School Board — six cases

Dunnville Secondary (Dunnville): one case

Hagersville Secondary (Hagersville): one case

River Heights Elementary (Caledonia): one case

Ryerson Heights Elementary (Brantford): one case

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board — three cases

Assumption College (Brantford): three cases

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary (Brantford): one case

St. Stephen’s Catholic Elementary (Cayuga): one case

Both Haldimand and Norfolk Counties have no active cases in child care centres.

Advertisement