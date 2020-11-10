Menu

Canada

Regina’s Lakeview Elementary School closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 12:14 pm
Regina Public Schools has announced Lakeview Elementary School will be closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases.
Regina Public Schools has announced Lakeview Elementary School will be closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases.

Lakeview Elementary School in Regina is closed Tuesday due to multiple coronavirus cases.

The public school division issued a news release late Monday evening saying the closure was the result of “a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.”

The news release did not specify when Lakeview Elementary School would reopen, but noted families of students who attend the school should expect to receive a letter with more details about the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus — List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

Regina Public Schools says it is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to identify and call close contacts.

The school division says staff, students or students’ family members experiencing symptoms should contact Healthline 811.

