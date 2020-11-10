Regina’s Lakeview Elementary School closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Lakeview Elementary School in Regina is closed Tuesday due to multiple coronavirus cases.

The public school division issued a news release late Monday evening saying the closure was the result of “a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.”

The news release did not specify when Lakeview Elementary School would reopen, but noted families of students who attend the school should expect to receive a letter with more details about the situation.

November 9, 2020, 9:35 p.m. — Due to a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at Lakeview School, the school will be closed on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Regina Public Schools says it is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to identify and call close contacts.

The school division says staff, students or students’ family members experiencing symptoms should contact Healthline 811.

