What’s open and closed on Remembrance Day 2020 in Barrie, Ont.

This year, Barrie, Ont., residents will commemorate Remembrance Day a little bit differently as Ontario continues to battle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are encouraged to pay their respects to Canada’s veterans at home or virtually. There will be no public ceremony at the cenotaph in Memorial Square and people are advised against gathering there on Nov. 11.

The City of Barrie will honour its fallen soldiers by showing pictures of local veterans on flags that are displayed throughout Meridian Place and around the entire waterfront to Tiffin Street.

Food and drink

Most restaurants will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Under Ontario’s new COVID-19 response framework, Barrie falls under the yellow level — “protect” — which allows indoor dining and bars to open with restrictions.

In observation of Remembrance Day, all LCBO stores in the area will open from 12 p.m. until their normal closing hours. Beer Stores will also open at noon.

All Zehrs grocery store locations in Barrie will be open regular hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pharmacies in Barrie will also be open on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.

Shopping

Malls in and around Barrie will be open during regular hours. Georgian Mall will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., while Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TangerOutlets Cookstown will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Theatres and museums

Cineplex movie theatres in Barrie will be open. The Simcoe County Museum is open by appointment only, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with last admission at 3 p.m. The local museum is currently operating on reduced hours as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The MacLaren Art Centre will be open during regular hours, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Transit

Veterans can ride Barrie Transit free of charge with one companion all day on Nov. 11. Go Transit will operate on a normal schedule.

City Services

Barrie city facilities will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Barrie Library will be open regular hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curbside collection

Curbside garbage, recycling and organics pickup will operate as normal.

