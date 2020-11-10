Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 10

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,388 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

520 were recorded in Toronto

395 were recorded in Peel Region

100 were recorded in York Region

72 were recorded in Halton Region

50 were recorded in Durham Region

Ontario reported 1,388 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, another new single-day record, bringing the provincial total to 86,783.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,260 as 15 more deaths were reported.

More than 29,100 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 781 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,017 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 12 deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 95 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Government figures show there have been a total of 2,865 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,626 among students and 363 among staff (876 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 159 more cases from the previous day.

There have been a total of 528 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 22 (13 new child cases and nine staff cases.)