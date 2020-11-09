Positive coronavirus cases at 4 public schools in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Four more public schools in Saskatoon have had positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) notified the division of single positive cases at Brownell School, Queen Elizabeth School, Sutherland School and Tommy Douglas Collegiate.

As in all cases, communication was shared with staff, impacted classes and the school community for each case, according to a statement from the division.

In consultation with SHA, Saskatoon Public Schools has decided to close Queen Elizabeth School temporarily and move students to remote learning.

“Due to the contact tracing investigation, (Queen Elizabeth School) is facing staffing challenges for continuing in-class learning,” read the statement.

“Public health officials will be directly contacting individuals who may have been in close contact with the diagnosed individual. Risk of exposure to anyone who was not in close contact is very low.”

The school’s closure will run through Nov. 20, with it reopening on Nov. 23.

Saskatoon Public Schools has had 35 positive cases at 21 schools and the board office since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

