Canada

COVID-19 case confirmed at Regina’s St. Catherine Community School, class moves online

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 12:29 pm
Click to play video 'Severity of next COVID-19 wave depends on public' Severity of next COVID-19 wave depends on public
COVID-19 numbers have never been higher across the province. Health experts say it's up to us to stop a second wave by continuing to follow SHA-issued guidelines – Nov 1, 2020

Regina Catholic Schools says an adult at St. Catherine Community School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school division says it is working closely with public health to ensure the safety of all students.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed the impacted classroom until Nov. 18,” said Regina Catholic Schools in a statement.

“Students in that classroom have already been informed and will be learning remotely.”

All other classes remain open.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

Because the entire classroom is involved, public health will not be contacting individual parents, visitors or volunteer contacts in the classroom, says Regina Catholic Schools.

No other information has been provided.

