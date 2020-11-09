COVID-19 case confirmed at Regina’s St. Catherine Community School, class moves online

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Catholic Schools says an adult at St. Catherine Community School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school division says it is working closely with public health to ensure the safety of all students.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed the impacted classroom until Nov. 18,” said Regina Catholic Schools in a statement.

“Students in that classroom have already been informed and will be learning remotely.”

All other classes remain open.

Because the entire classroom is involved, public health will not be contacting individual parents, visitors or volunteer contacts in the classroom, says Regina Catholic Schools.

No other information has been provided.