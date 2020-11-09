In-person classes at Saskatoon schools to resume Nov. 12

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon public and Catholic schools are expected to welcome students back on Thursday.

In a joint statement on Monday, Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) announced that all students will do online learning Tuesday as all in-person classes are cancelled.

Cleanup continues in the aftermath of this weekend’s winter storm and potentially unsafe road conditions still exist, along with challenges operating school and transit buses, the release reads.

Both school divisions said the decision was made with the City of Saskatoon and its partners in emergency services.

At-home learning will run as scheduled for all students on Tuesday while Nov. 11 is a statutory holiday for Remembrance Day.

In-person classes with SPS and GSCS will resume Thursday, Nov. 12.

In-person classes for Saskatoon high school students were cancelled for Monday due to the storm. Monday was previously scheduled as a professional development day for the divisions’ elementary students.

