Closures across Saskatoon as severe winter storm hits the city

A severe winter storm has shut down Saskatoon.
City officials are advising people not to travel Monday and to stay at home. However, Monday is municipal election day and the vote will go ahead.
Here’s what we know so far about cancellations.
Road closures
Many roads are impassible due to the heavy snowfall.
City crews are focusing on grading at least one lane on high priority streets and clearing ramps on Circle Drive for emergency vehicles.
Travel is not recommended on all highways in and out of the city.
Saskatoon Transit
Saskatoon Transit has temporarily suspended service on most routes, but is trying to maintain service on major arteries.
Airport
Most flights departing from Saskatoon on Monday morning have been cancelled. Please check with your airline or Skyxe for your flight status.
Schools
All in-person public and Catholic high school classes are cancelled Monday, but at-home learning will continue with teachers providing direction and assignments for students.
Monday was already a professional development day for elementary school students.
Saskatchewan Polytechnic has closed its Saskatoon campus but said all online classes will continue as scheduled.
Saskatoon Christian School is closed due to weather conditions.
Garbage collection
Garbage collection is suspended Monday for Route 2: Avalon, Parkridge, Queen Elizabeth, Stonebridge, and The Willows.
Collection for this route is rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.
Recycling collection
Recycling collection is suspended Monday for Route 1: Briarwood, College Park, College Park East, Rosewood, and Wildwood.
Collection for this route is rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.
Landfill
The opening of the landfill is delayed.
