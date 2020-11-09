Kindersley, Sask., sets daily snowfall record

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan community set a single-day snowfall record after a Colorado low swept through the province on the weekend.

Kindersley received 35.8 centimetres of snow, breaking the community’s previous daily record of 21.3 centimetres set on March 17, 1974, according to preliminary numbers released Monday by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Four other locations in the province also received over 30 centimetres of snow — Prince Albert (37 centimetres), Codette (33 centimetres), Saskatoon (31 centimetres) and Limerick (31 centimetres).

Saskatoon fell short of its one-day record of 36 centimetres set on Jan. 10, 2007.

ECCC said a strong low-pressure system brought blizzard conditions and heavy snow to western parts of the province while freezing rain fell in the east.

Freezing rain was reported in Regina, Moose Jaw and Yorkton, along with several other communities.

Peak wind gusts reached 85 km/h in Assiniboia and 81 km/h in Leader.

Travel was not recommended on most highways in western Saskatchewan and around Saskatoon for most of Sunday evening and throughout the night.

A portion of Highway 1 from Swift Current to the Alberta boundary was closed. It currently remains closed from Carmichael to the border.

Travel is also not recommended at this time on a stretch of Highway 11 between Saskatoon and Regina.

Power outages were reported in parts of southern Saskatchewan.

The weather also forced Swift Current to postpone its municipal election until Nov. 12.

The storm also shut down Saskatoon on Monday morning, with transit service suspended and officials urging people to avoid unnecessary travel.