3 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in North York

Toronto paramedics say three people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in North York Monday evening.
Paramedics said they were called to the intersection of Arrow Road and Finch Avenue, east of Weston Road, around 6:10 p.m.
A police spokesperson told Global News three vehicles were involved in a crash.
Two people were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. A third patient was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Images from the scene show a car with severe damage and a van flipped on its side.
There is no word on what led to the collision.
