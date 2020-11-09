3 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto paramedics say three people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in North York Monday evening.

Paramedics said they were called to the intersection of Arrow Road and Finch Avenue, east of Weston Road, around 6:10 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News three vehicles were involved in a crash.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. A third patient was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Images from the scene show a car with severe damage and a van flipped on its side.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

