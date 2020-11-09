Man stabbed multiple times following fight at party, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured after being stabbed following reports of a fight that broke out at a party.
Emergency crews were called to Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue at around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Toronto paramedics said a man was transported in serious but non life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.
Police said the man was stabbed multiple times.
The suspect is described by police as a man with a slim build and was wearing a grey sweater at the time of the incident. He also fled the scene on foot, police added,
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.
