Man stabbed multiple times following fight at party, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured after being stabbed following reports of a fight that broke out at a party.

Emergency crews were called to Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Toronto paramedics said a man was transported in serious but non life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

Police said the man was stabbed multiple times.

The suspect is described by police as a man with a slim build and was wearing a grey sweater at the time of the incident. He also fled the scene on foot, police added,

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.

STABBING:(UPDATE)

Dupont St & Campbell Ave

– large police presence o/s

– officers located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds

– @TorontoMedics o/s – advised serious injuries, transporting man to hospital

– suspect: male/black, slim, grey sweater, fled on foot#GO2122690

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 9, 2020