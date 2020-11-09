Menu

Crime

Man stabbed multiple times following fight at party, Toronto police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 6:18 am
File photo - police tape.
File photo - police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured after being stabbed following reports of a fight that broke out at a party.

Emergency crews were called to Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Toronto paramedics said a man was transported in serious but non life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

Police said the man was stabbed multiple times.

Read more: Man rushed to hospital after a shooting in Toronto’s west end

The suspect is described by police as a man with a slim build and was wearing a grey sweater at the time of the incident. He also fled the scene on foot, police added,

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.

