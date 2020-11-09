COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Calgary shelter sites

Send this page to someone via email

More than 20 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to outbreaks at two Calgary shelters.

Two people have been confirmed to have COVID-9 at the Alpha House shelter, with another five at a transitional housing unit in the city, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

At the Calgary Drop-In Centre, Hinshaw said 11 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, however the shelter reported 16 active cases. Hinshaw said “widespread testing is underway.”

“We are taking these outbreaks extremely seriously,” Hinshaw said.

“Health screening of all staff and shelter clients is underway and onsite testing is being conducted.” Tweet This

In an emailed statement, the Calgary Drop-In Centre said it reported its first case in several weeks on Nov. 5.

Since then, the centre said it confirmed an additional 15 cases, including one in a staff member, as of 3 p.m. on Monday.

“All 15 client cases are contained to one floor, which is in outbreak status and is not accessible to anyone who has not already been assigned there,” the centre said.

“Those with positive results are in isolation as they recover.”

The centre said it was also working closely with The Alex hotel, which is the site of the shelter’s assisted self-isolation site during the pandemic.

As part of its coronavirus pandemic response, the Drop-In Centre has increased shelter cleaning, required PPE for all on-site staff, providing masks and hand sanitizer for clients, and worked to find more shelter space in the city.

Hinshaw said the outbreaks among the at-risk population in Calgary highlights the need for people to follow health guidelines and do what they can to bring case numbers down.

“The risk of spread to this population is a reflection of the community spread that we are seeing,” Hinshaw said. Tweet This

“And another reminder that we must protect each other.”

She said Alberta Health Services is working closely with a number of government and social agencies to support anyone who has been impacted by the outbreaks.

As of Monday, Alberrta had 7,965 active cases of COVID-19, with 644 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. No new health measures were introduced Monday, despite more than a week of steeply increasing case numbers and a weekend which saw a record number of new infections.

