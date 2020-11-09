Health November 9 2020 6:50pm 01:36 COVID-19: Alberta records 644 new cases, 7 deaths Alberta’s chief medical officer of health updates the COVID-19 situation in the province on Nov. 9, 2020. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7452698/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7452698/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?