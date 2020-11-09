Menu

Health
November 9 2020 6:50pm
01:36

COVID-19: Alberta records 644 new cases, 7 deaths

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health updates the COVID-19 situation in the province on Nov. 9, 2020.

