Health
November 9 2020 6:53pm
01:45

COVID-19: Hinshaw discusses ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown idea

Dr. Hinshaw discusses the circuit-breaker lockdown idea implemented in B.C. and why the other health impacts of a lockdown make it a delicate balance.

