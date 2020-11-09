Health advocates in Fredericton say crystal meth use is skyrocketing

Send this page to someone via email

Health experts in Fredericton say crystal meth use is increasing at an alarming rate.

“Because people aren’t able to access appropriate support for opioid withdrawal, they can turn to crystal meth, not because it’s their preference but because it’s a lot cheaper,” said Dr. Sara Davidson, medical director at Riverstone Recovery Centre.

The low price is also partnered with the ease and accessibility of manufacturing methamphetamine.

“With crystal meth, literally anybody could make it in their kitchen so it’s a much harder supply chain to break,” said Warren Maddox , executive director of Fredericton Homeless Shelters.

Staff at the Fredericton Homeless shelter say it’s currently the most abused drug in the city.

“It leads to really extreme paranoia, delusional tendencies, psychotic breaks,” said Maddox.

According to Health Canada, most long-term effects are cardiovascular and even young users can suffer from heart attacks, strokes and severely damaged skin with open sores.

Riverstone recovery centre is offering treatment and a replacement medication.

“They can go once a day to the pharmacy and take something by mouth instead to help reduce the cravings,” said Dr. Davidson.

The shelters say the province needs to remodel their rehabilitation services to offer long term detox.

“When I say long term, I mean more than 90 days. Some cases you need to be prepared to have somebody in long-term rehab for 12, 18, 24 months,” said Maddox.

Dr. Davidson is advocating for more housing options for users with complex mental health issues and an extensive substance abuse history.

“Once people are housed they can sink their roots in and we can get a lot more support for recovery,” said Dr. Davidson

These advocates say the road to recovery is about progression, not perfection.