Specialized crystal meth treatment centre opens in Estevan, Sask

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-bed treatment centre aimed at helping crystal meth users has opened its doors in Estevan, Sask.

The centre was built within existing space at St. Joseph’s Hospital and includes 15 beds dedicated to people recovering from crystal meth use.

Another five beds are dedicated for those seeking help for other substance use, while four beds are set aside for pre-treatment and another six for post-treatment.

According to Estevan Mayor Roy Ludwig, the city hasn’t had a treatment centre for 24 years.

“We’re facing the same issues as other communities,” Ludwig told Global News earlier this year. “Once people get addicted, it’s a very sad situation. Everything is focused around getting that next high.

Story continues below advertisement

“And it’s a very unfortunate situation. It tears families apart and it’s a heartbreaking issue that we have.”

The rate at which people seek treatment for crystal meth abuse in Saskatchewan continues to increase.

According to the government’s human services committee, in 2012-13, three per cent of people accessing addictions treatment reported using crystal meth. By 2017-18, the most recent data available, the number increased to 30.58 per cent.

While the treatment centre is located in Estevan, it will serve the entire southeast region of the province.

Read more: Saskatoon community groups release report on how to tackle crystal meth crisis

The province said it is tackling a worsening addiction crisis by enhancing addictions and mental health services in the 2020-21 budget.

The government committed $1.95 million to help establish the new treatment centre.

“We know that addictions and overdoses are an increasing problem that jurisdictions across Canada are grappling with,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a press release.

“We have seen the impact that crystal meth addiction has had on people and families across the province. This new centre will save lives and will help Saskatchewan people begin and complete their recoveries.”

Story continues below advertisement

The recovery centre was opened in partnership with St. Joseph’s Hospital and its umbrella organization Emmanuel Care Group, who are working with Cedars at Cobble Hill, to deliver services.