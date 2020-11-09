Ottawa Public Health reports 77 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths tied to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The number of new novel coronavirus cases in Ottawa has crept up in recent days, even as the rest of the province sets new records for daily COVID-19 spikes.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 77 new cases of the virus on Monday, following increases of 71 cases on Sunday and 78 cases on Saturday. The latest increases mark an uptick from last week’s day-to-day reports.

Ontario, meanwhile, set new daily records for COVID-19 increases on Saturday and Sunday, only to have those figures surpassed with a report of 1,242 new cases on Monday.

Ottawa moved into the orange zone of the province’s new COVID-19 reopening framework on Saturday, which allows for indoor dining and the reopening of gyms.

Five more people in Ottawa have died in connection with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to OPH, raising the local death toll of the pandemic to 346.

There have now been 7,568 cases of the virus in Ottawa, with 580 cases currently considered active.

OPH is reporting a positivity rate of 3.0 per cent from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, a slight drop compared to 3.2 per cent in the previous period.

Fifty-five people are currently in hospital in Ottawa with COVID-19, five of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Three new coronavirus outbreaks were declared locally in the past day.

St. Mother Teresa High School is currently facing two independent outbreaks.

The first, declared on Nov. 5, has seen three staff members test positive for the virus, while another declared on Nov. 6 has seen two students test positive.

There are currently 44 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa.