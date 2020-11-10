Remembrance Day ceremony goes virtual in Peterborough; what’s open — and what’s closed

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Remembrance Day service and parade in Peterborough won’t be held on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52 president Joel Chandler, a short 15-minute ceremony featuring about a dozen veterans will be held at the Peterborough Citizens’ War Memorial and the Veterans Wall of Honour in Confederation Square.

Read more: Disabled veterans still struggling amid coronavirus as Remembrance Day nears

Veterans will practise physical distancing and wear masks for a short laying of wreaths. No reception will follow, said Chandler.

Traditionally the service attracts thousands of people to Confederation Square across from city hall to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We want everyone to be safe on this day when we remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and I ask that the community accept the need to not gather this year,” said Chandler. “YourTV has prepared a moving tribute and I believe this is the best way to pay our respects.”

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month the legion taped a ceremony and it will be combined with aspects of previous services to air on YourTV beginning at 10:30 a.m. More details can be found online.

A virtual ceremony for the neighbouring Royal Canadian Legion Branch 77, which serves Selwyn Township, will begin at 11 a.m. Douro-Dummer Township’s service will also move online on the township’s YouTube channel at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

In Cobourg, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 133, along with first responders, will be conducting a tour of the local retirement homes on Wednesday afternoon to share in remembering the sacrifices made by veterans and honour their legacy. The tour is not open to the public.

Remembrance Day will see some services impacted. What’s open and closed in Peterborough on Wednesday:

Municipal/provincial services

COVID-19 testing at Northcrest Arena and Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Both open. Schedule an appointment using the online booking tool.

Banks: All closed

City Hall: Closed

City child-care services: Closed

After school child care programs: Open

Story continues below advertisement

Social services: Office closed; emergency shelters open (call 705-926-0096)

Bensfort Road landfill site: Open

Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: No collection. Any collections usually scheduled Wednesday moved to Monday.

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open

Hazardous and electronic waste depot (400 Pido Rd.): Open

Read more: Decorated Second World War veteran Joe Sullivan of Peterborough dies at 100

Peterborough Transit: Operating on holiday schedule. Route times available on the city’s website.

Peterborough Airport: Regular hours

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N): Closed.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed

Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.): Open regular hours 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.

Public works: Phone line available 24 hours a day (705-745-1386)

Recreation/Attractions

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed Wednesday. Open Thursday-Sunday. Must book by appointment. Call 705-743-9179.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m – 3 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Closed due to pandemic.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open. Must book by appointment by calling 705-743-5180 or online.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Open 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.).

Peterborough YMCA: Open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. (closed 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. for deep cleaning).

Riverview Park and Zoo: Remains closed due to the pandemic.

Alcohol

LCBO: Stores will operate on reduced hours from noon until their normal closing time.

Advertisement