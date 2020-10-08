Coronavirus: Peterborough Museum and Archives receives $97K emergency support grant

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Museum and Archives is receiving a grant from the federal COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund.

On Thursday, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef announced the museum in the city’s east end will receive a $97,330 grant — part of the $500-million emergency support fund to assist cultural, heritage and sports organizations that are “experiencing significant financial losses” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the $500 million, $53 million is supporting the heritage sector through the Museums Assistance program to help organizations maintain their operations to preserve and exhibit heritage collections.

The museum closed in March when the pandemic was declared and reopened in July.

Susan Neale, museum director, says the city is “extremely grateful” for the federal support during the pandemic.

“The Museum and Archives is dedicated to ensuring the preservation of Peterborough’s movable heritage, including national cultural property,” said Neale. “The museum is able to continue the highest standard of care and conservation.”

City councillor Lesley Parnell, museum and archive advisory committee member, says the federal funds are “greatly appreciated.”

“Arts, culture and heritage provides an important pillar for our quality of life in Peterborough,” she said. “It is very important to many lives and an important sector for employers looking to bring jobs here. Our museum, up on Armour Hill, is home to constantly changing displays and lessons in our history. Our museum is also home to Fleming curator students and camps for children.”

Monsef says the funding acknowledges that many sectors are facing financial hardships due to the pandemic.

“These organizations play a valuable role in our community preserving and exhibiting our history. To ensure they can keep staff on the payroll and continue their important work, the federal government has invested more than $200,000 here in Peterborough-Kawartha through our Museums Assistance Program to support the Peterborough Museum and Archives, the Canadian Canoe Museum, Hutchison House, and Trent Valley Archives through this difficult time.”

The Peterborough Museum & Archives is located in Ashburnham Memorial Park on Museum Drive, 300 Hunter St. E. Visitation now requires an appointment scheduled in advance. Call the museum at 705-743-5180 or visit the museum’s website.