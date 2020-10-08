Showplace Performance Centre in Peterborough receives nearly $100K for rehabilitation project

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Ontario is providing nearly $100,000 to help with renovations at Showplace Performance Centre theatre in downtown Peterborough.

On Thursday, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced the theatre is receiving $99,620 as part of the province’s $1-million Rural Economic Development program to help communities “diversify their economies, retain skilled workers and create jobs.” The program was launched last month by Ernie Hardeman, minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs.

This week marks the 24th anniversary of the opening of Showplace. The provincial funding will be used to replace the aging seats in the theatre on George Street North, says Pat Hooper, Showplace’s board of directors chairperson.

“We are most grateful to the Government of Ontario for this generous grant toward replacing the aging seats in the theatre,” Hooper stated.

“The original recycled seats — installed when Showplace opened 24 years ago this week — have served us well but their day is over. With this boost and continued support from our donors, it is our hope we can go ahead as planned and have the new seats installed in Showplace in the summer of 2021 in time to celebrate our 25th anniversary.”

Smith notes the funding is directed at not-for-profit organizations with a mandate towards regional economic development.

“Our downtowns have faced the brunt of COVID-19’s economic impact,” said Smith. “Our unique stores, shops and entertainment venues are struggling to make ends meet. These investments will support our downtown core at such a difficult time and improve accessibility for our residents.”