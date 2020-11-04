Decorated Second World War veteran Joe Sullivan of Peterborough dies at 100

Send this page to someone via email

Joseph (Joe) Sullivan, a decorated Second World War veteran in Peterborough, has died.

According to family, Sullivan died at the age of 100 at Fairhaven long-term care home in Peterborough on Sunday.

Sullivan, at age 23, enlisted in 1944 with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Highlanders primary reserve infantry as a regiment corporal signaller (radio operator).

During the Second World War, his reserve battalion landed on Juno Beach in Normandy on D-Day on June 6, 1945, where Sullivan fought on the front-line against the Germans in occupied France. He spent more than two months on the battlefield, eventually arriving in The Netherlands.

Joseph Sullivan receiving the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers in 2017. File

He returned home to Peterborough at the end of 1945 where he worked as a carpenter before selling real estate until the late 1970s while he and his late wife Ella raised four children.

Sullivan is also known for his 50 years of contributions to helping other veterans to receive recognition for their wartime and post-war contributions.

He often brought together surviving veterans for reunions of the Highlanders (Glens) and to pay tribute to their fallen comrades-in-arms.

In 2006, Sullivan received the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation for his work in 2005 to coordinate a project in the Netherlands to name 11 streets in honour of 11 “Glens” killed in action and arranged for veterans and family members to attend.

In 2015, Sullivan received the rank of Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour — the highest award France bestows for the “honour for helping in the country’s liberation.”

Three years ago, Sullivan received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers which recognizes the “exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields.” The medal, presented by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, honours those who have made “significant, sustained and unpaid contributions to their community in Canada or abroad.”

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at St. John the Baptist Church on 300 Wilson St. in Peterborough at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.

“Joseph was a tireless and selfless leader, mentor, and advocate who never sought recognition, but only to make a positive difference,” reads Sullivan’s obituary. “He enriched the lives of all who crossed paths with him. He leaves a legacy of strength, courage, honour, generosity and love that has made this world a better place.”

