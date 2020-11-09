Residents displaced after apartment fire in Strathroy, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The cause is not yet known, but an overnight fire in Strathroy, Ont., has displaced residents of a 32-unit apartment building.

According to Strathroy-Caradoc police, the fire department received a 911 call at roughly 12:45 a.m. Monday, reporting a fire in one of the apartments on the third floor at 516 Albert St.

Police and OPP evacuated the building and the Strathroy-Caradoc fire department spent “several hours” battling the blaze, police say.

The Canadian Red Cross arranged for temporary shelter at a hotel for 15 residents, while police say “other residents went to stay with family or friends.”

It’s not yet clear how many residents were displaced in total, for how long they will be impacted or the damage estimate of the fire.

Police say the Ontario fire marshal has been contacted.

No injuries were reported, though one police officer was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and has since been released.

