Penticton condo complex fire victims identified, donations pour in for survivors

The two victims of a devastating condo complex fire in Penticton, B.C., have been identified as William Taylor and his wife, Margaret.

The Kettle Valley Memorial funeral home says the pair died suddenly on Oct. 27.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their caring thoughts and prayers during this time,” it says in the death notification.

An obituary will be released soon and the funeral home says in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the displaced fire victims through the Red Cross or the BC SPCA.

“A wonderful, friendly couple is what I can say,” fire evacuee Crystal Coulombe said of the pair.

The couple’s remains were discovered inside the condo building in the 200 block of Elm Avenue after fire tore through the three-storey complex on Tuesday just after 4 a.m.

The fire displaced dozens of residents who were transported by bus to an emergency social services reception centre before being put up in hotel rooms.

The blaze heavily damaged the westside of the structure but a concrete fire wall may have saved the eastside units, fire officials said.

Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson said fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire, but will not share the information publicly due to ongoing investigations with other agencies.

He did, however, confirm the fire was accidental in nature.

As residents start re-building their lives, two organizations have stepped forward to gather donations.

“Clothing, bedding, and similar items can be given to Penticton’s Salvation Army Store Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while cash donations can be directed to the Red Cross at redcross.ca/donate”, said Adam Goodwin, the City of Penticton’s social development specialist.

Evacuees will receive a special voucher at the Salvation Army store to shop for items they may require, the city said.

Residents who did not have insurance can receive emergency supports through the Red Cross.

“The compassion, empathy and care our community has for each other is shining through,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“Residents and businesses have been calling the City asking where they can best support evacuees, so I’m grateful to see the Salvation Army and Red Cross stepping forward to help as they always do. “

The wood-framed building was built in the 1980s and did not have a sprinkler system.

The building’s exterior had been recently renovated.