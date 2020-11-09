2 drivers sent to hospital after crash near Brantford, Ont.

Two drivers were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision just west of Brantford, Ont., on Sunday.
Ontario Provincial Police say the two-vehicle crash involved a truck and an SUV on the 4th Concession Road near the West Quarter Town line around 5:30 p.m.
Both drivers were transported to hospital with life-altering injuries. OPP say an investigation into the cause of the collision will continue on Monday.
Anyone with information can call Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
