2 drivers sent to hospital after crash near Brantford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two drivers were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision just west of Brantford, Ont., on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the two-vehicle crash involved a truck and an SUV on the 4th Concession Road near the West Quarter Town line around 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Brant OPP on the lookout for missing teen

Both drivers were transported to hospital with life-altering injuries. OPP say an investigation into the cause of the collision will continue on Monday.

Anyone with information can call Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

#brantopp are on scene of a 2 vehicle collision on the 4th Concession Road near the West Quarter Town Line Road. Both drivers taken to local hospital life altering injuries. ^kj pic.twitter.com/6paNvTvcl4 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 9, 2020

Advertisement