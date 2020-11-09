Menu

Money

2 drivers sent to hospital after crash near Brantford, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
OPP say two vehicles were involved in a collision on 4th Concession Road near the West Quarter Town line on Nov.8, 2020.
OPP say two vehicles were involved in a collision on 4th Concession Road near the West Quarter Town line on Nov.8, 2020. @opp_wr

Two drivers were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision just west of Brantford, Ont., on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the two-vehicle crash involved a truck and an SUV on the 4th Concession Road near the West Quarter Town line around 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Brant OPP on the lookout for missing teen

Both drivers were transported to hospital with life-altering injuries. OPP say an investigation into the cause of the collision will continue on Monday.

Anyone with information can call Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

 

Brantford Brant County Brantford news 4th concession road crash near brantford crash near west quarter town line crash on 4th concession road west quarter town line road
