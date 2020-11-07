Menu

Canada

Brant OPP on the lookout for missing teen

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 7, 2020 3:35 pm
OPP are searching for 15-year-old Darran Clegg.
OPP are searching for 15-year-old Darran Clegg. OPP

Brant OPP are searching for a missing teen.

They say 15-year-old Darran Clegg was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning leaving a residence on German School Road near Clarke Road in the County of Brant.

Police say he was walking eastbound and has not been seen since.

Clegg is described as five-foot-six in height, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

