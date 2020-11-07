116 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, 2 new deaths reported

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two deaths.

The people who died included a person in their 60s from the far north west, and an individual in their 50s from the north east, says the government of Saskatchewan.

This brings Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll to 27.

Premier Scott Moe tweeted on Saturday that the new deaths are “a sad reminder that COVID-19 is a deadly disease that continues to spread throughout” Saskatchewan.

“By now, we all know what we need to do to protect ourselves and others from the spread of COVID-19,” Moe tweeted. “So in the weeks ahead, as we spend more time indoors, let’s all be even more careful and vigilant so we can reduce these rising case numbers and keep each other safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:30 Regina family welcomes mandatory masks Regina family welcomes mandatory masks

The provincial case total rose to 3,738 on Saturday. Here are where the new cases are located:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Far North West: 4

Far North Central: 1

Far North East: 2

North West: 9

North Central: 10

North East: 5

Saskatoon: 38

Central East: 2

Regina: 39

South West: 1

South Central: 3

South East: 1

The location of one new case is still pending.

A sad reminder that COVID-19 is a deadly disease that continues to spread throughout SK. Today we're reporting 2 additional deaths – one person in their 60s from the far north west and another in their 50s from the north east. Our deepest condolences to their family & friends. pic.twitter.com/a0R4Zkop6l — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) November 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

There are 34 people in hospital including 26 people who are receiving inpatient care. There are eight people in the ICU.

Of the people in the ICU, one is in north central, five are in Saskatoon and two are in Regina.

Active cases continue to climb in Saskatchewan, with 985 reported on Saturday, a new high.

Regina has a record 204 active COVID-19 cases, while Saskatoon has a record of 316 active COVID-19 cases. North central is also seeing an increase in active COVID-19 cases, with 189 reported as of Saturday.

To date, 278,645 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province, an increase of 2,908 from Friday.

Advertisement