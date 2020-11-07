COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Regina schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three Regina schools on Friday.

The outbreaks are at Gladys McDonald School, Huda School and MacNeill Elementary School.

According to the SHA, outbreaks are used by public health to mobilize and coordinate a response to the infection. It is not necessarily an indicator of risk to the public.

The outbreaks were declared the same day Regina Public Schools announced all of its high schools will move to Level 3 of the province’s Safe Schools Plan.

Starting Nov. 12, students will be divided into groups, attending class on alternating days while learning from home in between.

The school board says this will cut capacity in half, and will improve physical distancing while making contact tracing easier.

“We’re seeing a steady increase in all out schools, both elementary and high school,” Regina Public Schools Communication Supervisor Terry Lazarou said.

“It’s a very proactive move to ensure that we don’t impact student learning any more than it’s already been impacted.”

While Level 3 only applies to high schools, Regina Public Schools says it is monitoring its elementary schools to see if a similar move is necessary.

As of Saturday, there are 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Regina schools, according to the SHA.

They include the three declared on Friday, plus Thom Collegiate, St. Kateri Tekakwitha School, Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School, Kitchener Community Elementary School, Ethel Milliken Elementary School, Ecole Harbour Landing Elementary School and Marion McVeety Elementary School.

–With files from Connor O’Donovan

