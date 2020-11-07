COVID-19: Quebec reports 1,234 new cases and 29 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 1,234 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 29 additional deaths on Saturday.

This is the fourth straight day the province reports over 1,000 daily infections.

The death tally in the province now stands at 6,431 and the total number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in Quebec is now 113,423.

According to health officials, of the 29 new reported deaths — 11 occurred in the lat 24 hours, 13 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 5, and five prior to Oct. 31.

The number of hospitalizations has gone down by 16 from Friday for a total of 523 — 78 of which are in intensive care.

According to public health, 30,919 tests were conducted on Nov. 5 — the last day for which testing data is available. Over 3,276,780 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturday Premier François Legault urged Quebecers to maintain efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve this winter. In an open letter, Legault thanked citizens for showing solidarity and expressed hope that grandparents will be able to see their grandchildren at Christmas.

Quebec officials have said they are especially concerned about Saguenay, north of Quebec City, and Lanaudière, north of Montreal — regions Legault has dubbed “the worst” in the province on a per-capita basis.

The Canadian COVID-19 infection tally currently stands at more than 258,000, with nearly half in Quebec and about a third in Ontario.

–with files from The Canadian Press