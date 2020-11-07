Legault pens open letter of hope to Quebecers urging unity this winter amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is urging residents to stay united and maintain their efforts to keep COVID-19 at bay this winter.

In an open letter published on Saturday, Legault thanked Quebecers for their efforts and solidarity in helping keep the COVID-19 situation in the province manageable.

But he says the battle isn’t won and Quebecers will need to maintain their efforts to make it through the winter.

Legault says he finds comfort in children being able to go to school despite the pandemic, adding he wanted to see kids celebrating traditions like Halloween because they’re also important.

He says he’s hoping Christmas celebrations involving smaller gatherings can go ahead next month, saying he’d consider it a victory in his books if grandparents could see their grandchildren for the holiday.

Legault also urged Quebecers to keep an eye out for each other and watch for signs of loneliness and distress exacerbated by the pandemic.

