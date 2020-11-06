Potential coronavirus superspreader event at City Centre Bingo in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A business in Saskatoon may potentially be the location of a coronavirus superspreader event.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) officials said the event took place at City Centre Bingo on Oct. 24.

The SHA had previously flagged a potential coronavirus exposure at the bingo hall that day from between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Now, public health officials say anyone who was there anytime that day should call HealthLine 811 as soon as possible to arrange for testing.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and seek testing, health officials added.

Individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The SHA declared an outbreak at City Centre Bingo on Nov. 3.

An outbreak is confirmed by the SHA when two or more people at one location test positive for the coronavirus.

City Centre Bingo made masks mandatory at all times in the bingo hall on Nov. 2. As of Nov. 6, masks are mandatory in all public spaces in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

It also stopped running its shuttle bus on Nov. 1, according to a post on its Facebook page.

