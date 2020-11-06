13 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,497

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 13 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,497, including 50 deaths.

Seven of the new cases are in Barrie, five of which are part of a workplace outbreak.

Four new cases are in New Tecumseth, while one is in Clearview and another is in Ramara.

Three of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and another is related to an institutional outbreak.

The rest are all under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of all the region’s 1,497 cases, 86 per cent — or 1,284 — have recovered, while six people remain in hospital.

This week, the health unit reported 145 new coronavirus cases, the highest weekly case count reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This is the third consecutive week the health unit has reported a weekly case record.

Currently, there are 13 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at four workplaces, three educational settings, two long-term care facilities, two retirement homes, one congregate setting and a community setting.

There have been 47 outbreaks in the region in total — at 19 long-term care facilities, 12 workplaces, nine retirement homes, three educational settings, three congregate settings and one community setting.

There are currently outbreaks at two schools in the region: Bradford District High School and Hillcrest Public School in Barrie.

According to the province of Ontario, 14 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are each reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected schools are:

Hillcrest Public School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford

St. Angela Merici Catholic Elementary School in Bradford

St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford

Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil

Innisfil Central Public School

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

Father F.X. O’Reilly School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Tay Shores Public School in Tay Township

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,003 new coronavirus cases, bringing the local total number of cases to 81,693, including 3,209 deaths.