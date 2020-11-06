Strong support for Burnaby Mountain gondola, TransLink says

Send this page to someone via email

The first round of public consultation on a proposed gondola on Burnaby Mountain has found 85 per cent support for the project, TransLink says.

The transit agency said Friday that it had collected about 13,000 responses in September on the idea to build a cable-car system to link Simon Fraser University to the SkyTrain Millennium Line.

The top “values” that respondents assigned to the proposal were safety and security; all-weather service and reliability; speed; direct connection to rapid transit; and environmental benefits.

Commuters regularly complain about service to the top of Burnaby Mountain during snowy conditions, when TransLink’s fleet of articulated buses frequently become unreliable.

1:39 Burnaby business leaders back SFU gondola plan Burnaby business leaders back SFU gondola plan – Apr 17, 2019

More than eight in 10 respondents were “supportive” or “very supportive” of the idea.

The gondola is not yet approved or funded, and a cost estimate has not been assigned.

It would provide service for 25,000 trips per day, TransLink said, with cars leaving once per minute.

The agency is preparing for a second round of public feedback this fall, which would focus on the three proposed routes:

Production Way–University Station to SFU Bus Exchange

Production Way–University Station to SFU Bus Exchange with an angle station on the east bend in Gaglardi Way

Lake City Way Station to South Campus Way with an angle station at Centennial Way/Burnaby Mountain Parkway

Map representing the three proposed gondola routes. TransLink

The plan has been in the works since 2009, when SFU completed its first feasibility study.

The concept has since undergone a number of reviews, including TransLink’s feasibility study in 2018.

Burnaby city council backed it in May 2019 on the grounds that it meets a list of conditions including compensating affected residents, minimizing impacts on residents, reducing environmental impacts and full consultation.

Once the second round of consultation is complete, TransLink said staff will present a preferred route to the regional mayors’ council for direction and next steps.