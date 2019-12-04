Fraser Valley transit expansion, Burnaby Mountain gondola popular in TransLink survey

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink has released a summary of public feedback in the first phase of engagement on its Transport 2050 plan.

The plan, which will be completed and released in 2020, is meant to guide TransLink’s priorities over the next three decades.

The agency said it got more than 31,000 public responses, including the submission of 4,000 ideas.

The idea most frequently submitted was an expansion of transit in the Fraser Valley, said TransLink.

The most popular idea that people could respond to was a gondola to Burnaby Mountain. TransLink has studied the gondola idea for a number of years, and in May, the City of Burnaby voted to further research the idea.

The agency said the idea that received the most comments was mobility pricing. TransLink didn’t say which idea got the most negative feedback.

According to TransLink, respondents’ top three priorities for the region were expanding and improving the transit system, boosting the availability and affordability of housing and clustering jobs, homes and services together more closely.

It found respondents’ greatest concerns about the region were the growing costs of renting or owning a home, road congestion and the loss of green space.

TransLink is slated to begin another round of consultations in the spring of 2020, when the public will be presented with trade-offs between various packages of projects and services.