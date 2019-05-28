Burnaby council approves further study into SFU gondola

SFU is closer to getting a gondola between Production Way Skytrain and the university than ever before.

Monday night at Burnaby City Council, it was approved that Translink can continue researching the possibility.

Colin Fowler with the group ‘Build the SFU Gondola’ says says it’s a big win.

“For the first time in 10 years we’ve seen definitive action on getting the gondola closer to completion, so although we still have consultations to go through we’re still really excited about the outcome and what it’s going to lead to.”

“Double the capacity of the existing buses, you have huge travel time savings for students you have 1,870 tons of greenhouse gases that will be saved every year, and no more snow days we don’t have to get out of class and worry about getting home.”

The possibility of the gondola has been studied by Translink in the past, but this is the first time a Burnaby city council has endorsed the idea.

It means Translink will now have to go and come up with how exactly a gondola between Production Way Skytrain station and SFU would work.

Fowler says there’s countless reasons why students need the other travel option.

City council also found it important that people in the area where the gondola will be will get to have their say.

According to initial findings, the gondola would take 5 minutes to get to SFU, and would still be able to function in snow.