Hydro-Québec announces rate increase of 1.3 per cent starting next April

Quebecers can expect to pay more for their electricity next year.

Starting on April 1, 2021, electricity rates in the province will increase by 1.3 per cent.

The increase comes after a one-year rate freeze as outlined in Bill 34.

The legislation, passed in December 2019, allows the Quebec government to take control of the rates charged for electricity in the province.

The law also stipulates that rates for subsequent years must be raised according to inflation.

Hydro-Québec said Friday that the increase is “equal to the change in the Quebec Consumer Price Index between September 30, 2019, and September 30, 2020, excluding alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis.”

Hydro-Québec said the increase in the rate of inflation follows the historical average of the past 60 years.

In a press release, the public utility said in light of the “difficulties” stemming from the pandemic, it will continue to “provide relief measures for its customers.”

That includes extending a moratorium on service interruptions in the event of non-payment until at least March 31, 2021.

“As a result, no customers will have their power cut off,” the release reads.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Kalina Laframboise