Canada

Hydro-Québec to reimburse customers an additional $35M

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 10:39 am
Hydro-Québec will provide an additional $35 million in refunds to customers.
Hydro-Québec will provide an additional $35 million in refunds to customers. Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press

Hydro-Québec will be returning an additional $35 million to customers under the adoption of Bill 34.

Energy Minister Jonatan Julien announced on Tuesday that the public utility will be refunding a total of $535 million to customers between January and April.

The legislation, which was passed in December, allows the Quebec government to take control of the rates charged for electricity in the province.

READ MORE: Hydro-Québec to reimburse customers starting next year

As part of the plan, a freeze to Hydro-Québec’s rate will also begin in April.

When it comes to a refund, customers can expect to see a reimbursement on their bill in the coming weeks. Hydro-Québec said the rebate amounts will be based on electricity consumption between Jan. 1, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2019.

READ MORE: CAQ tables bill calling for Hydro-Québec to reimburse customers for overbilling

Hydro-Québec will also reimburse former clients who are no longer account holders with cheques. However, those people must contact the public utility to provide their new address.

The average refund amount is about $60 per client, according to Hydro-Québec.

— With files from the Canadian Press

Hydro-QuebechydroelectricityJonatan JulienBill 34Electricity in QuebecHydro-Quebec rebatesQuebec residents
