Hydro-Québec issues warning about fraudulent coronavirus messages

Send this page to someone via email

Hydro-Québec is warning its customers that fraudulent text messages associated with the public utility’s name are circulating.

The Crown corporation says fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the situation linked to COVID-19 by sending false reimbursement notices to clients.

READ MORE: Quebec seeks volunteers during health crisis as coronavirus deaths climb to 8

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Customers are advised not to click on the hyperlinks contained in these notices, as they often lead to a website that claims to be that of Hydro-Québec or a site offering Interac transfers.

Hydro-Québec says that in all cases, the messages are fraudulent.

READ MORE: Quebec public health officials closely monitoring situation in Côte Saint-Luc

The public utility says it never communicates with customers by text messages.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who clicked on a hyperlink and provided confidential information should contact their financial institution to close their account, Hydro-Québec says, adding that customers should also report the fraud to police.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise