Health

Hydro-Québec issues warning about fraudulent coronavirus messages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2020 8:49 am
Avoiding COVID-19 Scams
Kelley Keehn shares her tips for avoiding scams and credit card fraud during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Hydro-Québec is warning its customers that fraudulent text messages associated with the public utility’s name are circulating.

The Crown corporation says fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the situation linked to COVID-19 by sending false reimbursement notices to clients.

Customers are advised not to click on the hyperlinks contained in these notices, as they often lead to a website that claims to be that of Hydro-Québec or a site offering Interac transfers.

Hydro-Québec says that in all cases, the messages are fraudulent.

The public utility says it never communicates with customers by text messages.

Anyone who clicked on a hyperlink and provided confidential information should contact their financial institution to close their account, Hydro-Québec says, adding that customers should also report the fraud to police.

With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2020 The Canadian Press
