Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.
The province said the new case, an individual 19 and under in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), is self-isolating and under investigation.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 350 and 320 have recovered, five more than reported on Thursday.
According to health officials, there have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 24.
“Three patients are hospitalized; none are in an intensive care unit,” said the province in a news release.
As of Friday, 105,773 tests have been conducted.
The province also announced that the state of emergency mandatory order has been revised and updated on Thursday.
