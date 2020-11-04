New Brunswick reports 3 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Wednesday, and says 28 active cases remain in the province.

The province said the cases involve one individual in the Saint John region, one individual in their 50s in the Bathurst region and another in their 30s in the Miramichi region.

All of these cases are related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble and are self-isolating, according to health officials.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 347 and 313 people have recovered. Five patients are currently hospitalized.

So far, there have been six deaths, according to the province.

As of Wednesday, 104,609 tests have been conducted.