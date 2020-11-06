Outbreak declared at farm in Norfolk County: public health

Send this page to someone via email

A family-run farm in Norfolk County has been declared the scene of a COVID-19 outbreak after three workers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to public health.

The migrant employees are part of the workforce at Schuyler Farms Ltd. in Simcoe, Ont.

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) revealed the outbreak on Thursday night and say it is still awaiting the results of more tests.

“A public health management plan has been put in place,” the HNHU said in a release.

The farm, which specializes in growing apples and cherries, has a permanent workforce of 15 people and employs over 200 seasonal workers.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports five new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported five more COVID-19 cases on Thursday to put the region’s total since the pandemic began at 557 lab-confirmed positive cases.

The region has three current outbreaks: the one involving employees at Schuyler Farms; one at Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunville; and one at Stelco’s Lake Erie Works in Nanticoke.

Officials say there are 26 active cases as of Nov. 5.

Public health says 34.6 per cent (193) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.