OPP say 1 person dead after accident at Girl Guide camp near Paris, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 64-year-old is dead after being hit by part of a tree at a Girl Guide camp near Paris, Ont.

Investigators say officers were called out just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to an incident at Camp Tekahionwake near Grand River Street North and Paris Links Road.

#brantopp are on scene with Air ORNGE at the Paris Girl Guide Camp for a person injured while cutting trees. The 64 year old County resident has been taken to local hospital with life altering injuries. ^kj pic.twitter.com/JAejiFT1gc — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 5, 2020

Air ORNGE ambulance transported the person to a local hospital with life-altering injuries.

It’s believed the victim was cutting a tree when they were struck, according to OPP.

