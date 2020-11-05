OPP say 1 person dead after accident at Girl Guide camp near Paris, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 64-year-old is dead after being hit by part of a tree at a Girl Guide camp near Paris, Ont.
Investigators say officers were called out just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to an incident at Camp Tekahionwake near Grand River Street North and Paris Links Road.
Air ORNGE ambulance transported the person to a local hospital with life-altering injuries.
It’s believed the victim was cutting a tree when they were struck, according to OPP.
