Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

OPP say 1 person dead after accident at Girl Guide camp near Paris, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 11:15 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 64-year-old is dead after being hit by part of a tree at a Girl Guide camp near Paris, Ont.

Read more: Coronavirus: Public health declares outbreak at cosmetic clinic in Brantford, Ont.

Investigators say officers were called out just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to an incident at Camp Tekahionwake near Grand River Street North and Paris Links Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Air ORNGE ambulance transported the person to a local hospital with life-altering injuries.

Trending Stories

It’s believed the victim was cutting a tree when they were struck, according to OPP.

Click to play video 'OPP investigate 2 suspicious deaths following Amherstview fire' OPP investigate 2 suspicious deaths following Amherstview fire
OPP investigate 2 suspicious deaths following Amherstview fire

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceBrant Countyparis ontarioGirl Guide CampCamp Tekahionwakegrand river street northparis links roadparis newsparis ontario news
Flyers
More weekly flyers