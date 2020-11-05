Coronavirus: Public health declares outbreak at cosmetic clinic in Brantford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says the region’s latest COVID-19 outbreak involves two people who were at a cosmetic clinic on Charing Cross Street in Brantford, Ont.

The region’s acting medical officer of health says the cases are tied to Rejuvenate Cosmetic Clinic and do not have a “clear, identifiable transmission source.”

“These individuals were present at this business between Oct. 29 and Nov. 2, during the period where they could have passed the illness to others,” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said.

“As of now, no customers have tested positive for COVID-19.”

This clinic has voluntarily closed down for the time being as the health unit continues with an investigation.

Brant County now has four outbreaks, with the others tied to two retirement homes (Riverview Terrace in Brantford and Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant) and Salon Mirage at Lynden Park Mall in Brantford.

The outbreak at Riverview Terrace Retirement Home involves 13 people, with three staff and 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brucefield Manor has just one case, however public health is waiting for additional tests from staff and residents to be processed.

No customers have tested positive in the outbreak at Salon Mirage. All five cases involve staff and others associated with the workers. Customers with concerns are encouraged to contact public health to arrange for an assessment and testing.

Brant County reports three new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has 308 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 66 active cases as of Nov. 5 with four people receiving hospital care.

Public health says 34.1 per cent (104) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.