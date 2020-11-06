Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

City Hall cancels lighting of the lights ceremony in Victoria Park

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted November 6, 2020 7:15 am
Victoria Park in December 2016.
Victoria Park in December 2016. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

With Christmas on the way, many Londoners are looking forward to seeing the lights and festive decorations in Victoria Park.

This year, however, thanks to the pandemic, city officials will flip the switch with much less fanfare.

Read more: Victoria Park highlights a festive Friday in the Forest City

The Lighting of the Lights ceremony has been cancelled for 2020, as city officials are looking to prevent large crowds from congregating together at once.

Trending Stories

In past years, upwards of 20,000 people have attended the event.

Residents will still be able to visit the park in their own time. Crews are working to install everything over the next few weeks, including around 75,000 lights, and city officials say they’ll provide an update when it’s ready.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Victoria ParkChristmas LightsChristmas Decorationscovid-19 cancellationlighting of the lightslighting of the lights cancelled
Flyers
More weekly flyers