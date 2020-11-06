City Hall cancels lighting of the lights ceremony in Victoria Park

Send this page to someone via email

With Christmas on the way, many Londoners are looking forward to seeing the lights and festive decorations in Victoria Park.

This year, however, thanks to the pandemic, city officials will flip the switch with much less fanfare.

The Lighting of the Lights ceremony has been cancelled for 2020, as city officials are looking to prevent large crowds from congregating together at once.

In past years, upwards of 20,000 people have attended the event.

Residents will still be able to visit the park in their own time. Crews are working to install everything over the next few weeks, including around 75,000 lights, and city officials say they’ll provide an update when it’s ready.

