Crime

24-year-old man who slaughtered entire family in their Markham home set to be sentenced

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2020 6:13 am
Click to play video 'Markham man accused of killing 4 family members allegedly confesses online' Markham man accused of killing 4 family members allegedly confesses online
WATCH ABOVE (July 30, 2019): Markham man accused of killing 4 family members allegedly confesses online. Catherine McDonald has the details – Jul 30, 2019

NEWMARKET — A 24-year-old man who slaughtered his entire family before they discovered his double life is expected to be sentenced today.

The sentencing of Menhaz Zaman was initially scheduled for Monday but was delayed due to videoconferencing problems.

Zaman has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder for killing his parents, sister and grandmother on July 27, 2019, in their home in Markham, Ont.

All counts come with an automatic life sentence, and both defence and Crown lawyers are seeking a 40-year period of parole ineligibility for Zaman.

Zaman said in an agreed statement of facts that he killed his family because they were about to find out he had lied for years about going to university to become an engineer.

Autopsies showed Zaman had hit each of his family members in the head, likely with a crow bar and then cut their throats.

Click to play video 'Markham man charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing family' Markham man charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing family
Markham man charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing family – Jul 29, 2019
