Man charged with 1st-degree murder after 4 people found dead in Markham home

York Regional Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder after four people were found dead in a Markham home on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to a home on Castlemore Avenue, near Mingay Avenue and southwest of Major MacKenzie Drive East and Markham Road, just before 3 p.m. with a report multiple people may have been injured.

A man at the front door of the home was taken into custody after officers arrived and police said they found three women and a man dead inside.

Officers announced Monday morning that Menhaz Zaman was charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Monday.

Meanwhile, investigators appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call or email police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

